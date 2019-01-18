Flights on hold at Delhi airport due to bad weather

The departure of all flights from Delhi airport was on hold for one and a half hours on Friday and most arrivals were also affected due to bad weather, news agency ANI reported.

The flight schedule at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was affected from 5:30am to 7am, according to ANI, and one international flight has been diverted as of now.

Ten trains to the national capital were also running late on Friday due to fog and low visibility.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest in the country and sees more than 70 flight movements per hour on an average. This includes both arrivals and departures.

The national capital was shrouded in “severe” pollution as Thursday recorded the second-worst air quality of this year with the air quality index (AQI) at 440. This was the third-worst reading this winter, attributed by experts to low temperature and slow wind speeds at the surface level that were preventing against the dispersal of suspended pollutants.

Officials said the air is expected to remain in the “severe” category – a classification when AQI is above 400 – till Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 07:50 IST