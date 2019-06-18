Flyover, U-turns to decongest Peeragarhi Chowk

The snarls at north Delhi’s Peeragarhi Chowk, especially during peak hours, will soon be a thing of the past. The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Friday approved a proposal to construct a flyover and two underpass U-turns on National Highway 10 between Jwala Heri Market traffic crossing and Jwalapuri crossing.

The 2.5km stretch connects densely populated areas of Nangloi, Mundka and Paschim Vihar, among others. The UTTIPEC’s meeting was chaired by Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal.

According to a senior public works department (PWD) official, the stretch witnesses severe congestion, especially at Peeragarhi Chowk, throughout the day. “The situation worsens during evening hours. The project has been in the planning stages for a long time. Once completed, it will ease traffic movement on NH-10 between the two points,” an official said.

As per the Delhi PWD’s plan, a double carriageway flyover on Rohtak Road (NH-10) near Laxmi Narayan Mandir road will be constructed. Two underpass U-turns will be constructed near Jwala Heri (near Chaudhury Balbir Singh Marg). This will provide much-needed relief for commuters going in both directions — towards Mundka and Punjabi Bagh.

The PWD also plans to carry out at-grade upgrading of Peeragarhi intersection where the road stretch will be widened and traffic islands made for pedestrians. The stretch along the proposed metro station (which will come up under Phase 4) will also be improved.

One of the major choke-points in the area was the road overbridge (over the railway line) on Outer Ring Road towards Mangolpuri. “At present, the ROB is six-laned (three lanes on each side) which will be widened. We will add three lanes more on each side. It is a major bottleneck as the high-speed traffic slows down. Once it is widened, the traffic movement will be eased at Peeragarhi,” a public works department official said.

“This will provide safe pedestrian facilities at Peeragarhi junction and a signal-free corridor from Jwala Heri Market Red light to Jwalapuri Red light on Rohtak Road (NH-10),” a UTTIPEC official said.

