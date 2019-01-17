JNU sedition case: Ex-ABVP members allege chargesheet based on ‘doctored video’

Two former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Wednesday alleged that the charge sheet filed by Delhi police in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case did not include names of some ABVP members who were present in a video that shows students raising of anti-India slogans.

The duo had quit ABVP citing ‘ideological differences’ after the incident. However, the ABVP said that the duo was acting at the behest of the Opposition.

Pradeep Narwal, the-then joint secretary of ABVP’s JNU unit said that the charge sheet is based on a “doctored video”. “If it wasn’t doctored, why weren’t the ABVP members included,” he said.

Jatin Goraya, former vice president of ABVP in JNU, questioned the timing of the chargesheet. “The charge sheet has been filed three years after the incident and barely three months before the general elections. This indicates that the matter is just to divert attention from important issues,” he said.

The ABVP however said “These people have already joined another party and the press conference was done on the instructions of the party,” said ABVP JNU member Saurabh Sharma.

