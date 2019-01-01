NGT panel suggests incentives for scrapping of old vehicles in Delhi

In order to prevent pollution by illegal scrapping of old vehicles, an NGT-appointed panel has suggested measures such as GST exemption and transferable certificates to be included in a Delhi government policy which was notified in August 2018.

The committee was formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 28 in view of the pollution being caused by scrapping of old vehicles at west Delhi’s Mayapuri. The open dismantling of vehicles emits toxic fumes as well as road-encroaching workshops increases traffic jams and vehicular pollution in the area.

The committee has suggested incentives such as exemption in goods and services tax (GST) on vehicles that are brought for scrapping as well as making scrapping certificates transferable. Currently, people who buy a new vehicle with a scrapping certificate are given concessions. However, the panel has suggested that if it is made transferable, the owner, even if she does not plan to buy a new vehicle, can transfer the benefits to someone else.

“These measures, if implemented, will prevent people from going to illegal junkyards for getting rid of their old vehicles,” said, a senior Delhi government official.

Officials also discussed doing away with pending road tax and fitness fee once the registration of a vehicle expires and it is brought for scrapping. The committee has also asked the Delhi government’s transport department and the central pollution control board (CPCB) to hold consultations with the scrap dealers in Mayapuri.

Officials in the transport department said the government had formulated a policy for scrapping diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years and any vehicle rendered inoperable by accident or otherwise. The policy — Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi 2018 — was notified in August this year. However, currently there is no authorised scrapping yard in the city. The city got its first authorised vehicle scrap dealer only in December 2018.

“The guidelines were notified. However, it is yet to be seen if the policy can be modified in order to include the suggestions made by the NGT panel,” a transport department official said.

