Pollution body seizes 28,000 kilos of plastic

The Delhi Pollution Committee seized more than 28,000 kilos of banned plastic bags, measuring less than 50 microns, in just three days. Penalty of nearly Rs one crore has been imposed on defaulters.

While two surprise inspections were carried out on May 31 and June 1, another raid was conducted on Wednesday at Pan Mandi, Sadar Bazar, New Sabzi mandi at Azadpur and Ghazipur sabzi mandi. Manufacturing, sale and trading of plastic bags measuring less than 50 microns are banned in Delhi.

Civic agencies and pollution monitoring agencies had started a crack down on plastic bags since August 2017 after an interim order of the National Green Tribunal. Later the efforts got slowed down and the agencies were also finding it difficult to dispose thousands of kilos of such waste.

Badarpur locals to get Ganga Water

Residents of Badarpur will now start receiving Ganga water in their taps, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

The water utility set up camps in the locality on Wednesday to issue water connections to the residents.

