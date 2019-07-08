Ready to work with Centre on law and order: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said “attacking or abusing” the central government over the law and order situation is “not a solution” and that they are ready to extend any kind of help, the Centre wants. Kejriwal’s remark came on the sidelines of installation of CCTV cameras at Pandara Road in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is installing around 2.8 lakh cameras in two phases — 1.4 lakh in each phase. The government has planned to install 1.4 lakh cameras by November in the capital. The AAP government has said that the CCTV cameras would act as deterrent and bring down the crime rate.

“Who said we have gone soft? We have said it many times that the central government should take stern action in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Our government is cooperating with them. We have been doing whatever we can do. Attacking or abusing each other is not a solution,” Kejriwal said.

“We are ready to support them in every way possible. But, the Centre should own the responsibility for the matters falling under its jurisdiction,” the chief minister said.

The cameras will also help the Delhi Police obtain vital clues leading to the arrest of culprits.“I went to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday to meet a 6-year-old rape victim. The accused got caught within hours with the help of CCTV footage,” he said.

The installation of CCTV cameras across the NCR was one of the key poll promises of AAP but it got delayed due to the government’s tussle with the Lieutenant Governor. By July 31, the government has set a target of installing 20,000 cameras across the city. Delhi has 70 assembly segments and each will have 2,000 cameras in the first phase, while 2000 more will be added in the second phase.

People who will have access to the live camera feed include one RWA member, PWD officials, Delhi Police and a representative of the company that is installing and maintaining the cameras.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 04:47 IST