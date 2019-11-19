Hillwoods Academy marks space week

delhi

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:14 IST

Hillwoods Academy Preet Vihar celebrated World Space Week (WSW). It is an international event that is celebrated worldwide to spread awareness about the contribution of space science and technology for the betterment of the human condition.

The theme of the WSW was “The Moon: The Gateway to the Stars.” Various activities were conducted for students during this period. The space week started with a Moviethon. Students of Classes 9 and 11 were shown a movie on gravity and a documentary on the life of astronauts at the International Space Station. The documentary was on Sunita William’s space expedition. She is one of the most experienced spacewalkers in NASA history. It also showed her final voyage as a commander of the ISS for NASA in 2012. Students could understand the life of an astronaut in the space station. Students came to know about her stay for six months in ISS. A theme-based poem recitation and fancy dress was conducted for students. They also took part in an alien mask making activity. They created masks using their imagination and creativity. Class 9 students made models of a satellite using trash and incorporated different ideas to make a satellite. Some used electric wires and circuits to light up their satellite. Astro brain teaser quiz was conducted for Classes 9 to 11. The quiz enhanced the knowledge of participants and the audience. A debate was conducted for Class 11 students on the topic, Is Space Research a Waste of time? All the activities conducted during the week were informative and interesting.