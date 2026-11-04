Inaugural edition on Banaras Biennale opens month-end

Starting November 27, Benares will host its first biennale through a series of visual art, textile and photography exhibitions, craft demonstrations, film screenings, and performances, among other events. The central theme of the month-long biennale, Kashi/Light: City as Sensorium, informs its three distinct exhibition strands — visual arts, textiles and the collection of Jnana Pravaha Centre for Cultural Studies and Research — with the aim of bringing historical collections and living practices in conversation with contemporary artistic thought. Representative file photo

Art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha has deployed works from the Bharat Kala Bhavan museum, located in the Banaras Hindu University, using pieces from its 100,000-object collection, as well as contemporary art works across photography, video, painting and sculpture. Pramod Kumar KG, co-founder of Eka Archiving Services, has curated the textile arm of this biennale, while Anjan Chakraverty has been tasked with extending the biennale beyond exhibition-making into the philosophical traditions and histories through which Banaras can be understood.

“My work is in and around the Bharat Kala Bhavan, a museum which was set up by Rai Krishnadas, an extraordinary art historian, whose collection has an amazing integrity of vision. Over nearly sixty years of collection making, he brought together more than one hundred thousand objects, which represent outstanding works in sculpture and painting from north India,” Sinha said.

“There is, for instance, a very large painting gallery in the Bharat Kala Bhavan, in which we see how artists of the Laur-Chanda [folios made across different time periods, based on a story written in Awadhi the 14th century Sultanate period] or the Anwar -i-Suhaili [a 15th-century Persian collection of animal fables] onwards used the landscape in subcontinental painting. Given the critical concerns around nature and ecology, the landscape in the hands of artists like Gaganendranath, Nikhil Chopra, VN Aji, or Sonia Mehra Chawla become especially potent markers of how the landscape is now imagined, from an imaginary state to a dystopia,” Sinha added.

Mughal, Rajput and colonial portraits from the Kala Bhavan will also be displayed as will the terracotta collection of Maurya-Sunga and Gupta sculptures.

These will be seen in conjunction with contemporary works by Ravinder Reddy, Manjunath Kamath and LN Tallur. A photo exhibition titled My River My Witness will show views of Ganga by four photographers of the 20th century — William Gedney, Raghu Rai, Sheba Chhachhi and Soumya Sankar Bose — alongside archival photographs lent by the DAG, a New Delhi-based gallery, with some of the earliest recorded views of the city.

“It is important to emphasize that the biennale is entirely driven by Indian art of the last 100 years. My emphasis is not on newness but on possible interpretations and connections that enable a meaningful conversation across time,” Sinha said.

In the 20th century itself, modern Indian artists like MF Husain, Ram Kumar and Manu Parekh have been deeply moved by Banaras, and the city, in turn, has been instrumental in their respective journeys of abstraction.

But Banaras’s art and archeological history is believed to be unbroken since the fourth century, although there have been little systematic surveys besides an excavation at Rajghat. In 2014, excavations at Aktha (in Varanasi) and Ramnagar (an adjacent town) led to the discovery of artefacts dating back to 850 BC, writes Gayatri Sinha in Banaras: Imagined Landscape, which accompanied an exhibition at the DAG last year.

However, what makes Banaras unique is its continuous evolution.

According to historian Madhuri Desai, although Benares was developed from the 12th century onwards as the capital of the kingdom of Gahadavala, its built history bears traces of much later development. To wit, its riverfront is dotted with Maratha, Yadav, Mughal and colonial influences. Though the city was a preeminent pilgrimage centre, it was also strategically located along important trade routes. This aided in the development of thriving cottage industries in satellite centres — carpet weaving, silk and brocade, agricultural produce and even opium — making it the most important city in north India in the later half of the 19th century, second only to Calcutta.

For Pramod Kumar, the curatorial theme was on point, because luminosity and the reflection of gold and light are commonly associated with Banarsi textiles.

“Banaras, particularly with its silk and metal thread, has been associated with some of the grandest textiles known not just in the north, but even in the far south. The lure of Banaras extends everywhere,” he said.

Acknowledging the presence of different kinds of textiles and weaving traditions in Banaras and its adjoining areas, Kumar said that his curatorial focus remains on silks and zari.

“And we are paralleling it with contemporary designers who work in the same genre, like say, a young fashion designer like Payal Khandwala from Mumbai, who is using techniques of that kind [engineered patterns on textiles, woven to prevent wastage of material] but in a contemporary avatar.

Through films and workshops, Kumar hopes to unpack the various aspects of Banarasi textiles, so that a viewer can finally understand the difference between handloom and handmade, and comprehend terms like brocade, kadwa technique and kadiyal weaves that are commonly bandied about when talking about Banarasi cloth.

While a majority of the historic pieces emerge from the Kala Bhavan collection, private collections, too, will lend pieces to showcase at the Biennale. Besides showing pieces by other contemporary designers like Ashdeen Lilaowala, the exhibition will also showcase carpets produced by contemporary firms in centres near Banaras with a long history of carpet weaving.

“Most people forget that tradition is invented by every generation. We keep saying tradition is hundreds of years old, but it’s not really so. Every few generations tradition changes,” Kumar said, adding that much of the motifs used in Banarasi saris today are similar to the English wallpaper design books from the early 20th century.

“Everybody talks about a Banarasi idiom. The truth, in my limited understanding, is that there is no Banarasi idiom. What is Banarasi actually, is that you will find there a corpus of the most amazing weavers, and technicians who can create literally any textile,” Kumar said.

“Traditionally arts and culture has always been patronized either by royalty or by industry. It needs the right kind of patronage to take it to the global scale which I think most of our contemporary art has already reached. Kochi [biennale] has had an incredible impact on our contemporary art ecosystem, and it is artist-led. It has been my endeavour to get more industries to look at culture and understand the impact it has in creating a community. The Banaras biennale is thus, industry-led and curatorially driven,” Tarana Sawhney, chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) national committee on art and culture, said. The inaugural edition of the biennale has been organised by the CII, a non governmental industry body and advocacy group.

The biennale will take place in Banaras from November 27 to December 31.

Details on the programming will be available on the website: https://www.ciibanarasbiennale.in/index