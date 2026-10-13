The real world complicates textbook macro stabilisation | Number Theory

China’s alleged consumption squeeze is one of the biggest economic disputes in the world today

One of the biggest insights of Hall for which he has been awarded the top honour is the argument that present consumption is often driven by a desire to ensure a smooth future consumption. One of the biggest macroeconomic debates in today’s world is whether China has squeezed its domestic consumption to promote growth via exports. China’s consumption share in GDP, both at present and historically, shows that its consumption lags other major economies. However, when seen in view of things such as the Chinese government erasing all capital gains in the housing market --- this would entail a large negative wealth shock to households – it is eminently possible that Chinese households underspend on their own to rule out shocks to future consumption because of such policies. This is more theory than conspiracy theory in keeping with this year’s Nobel Prize.