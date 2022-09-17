Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result released, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result released, here’s direct link to check

admissions
Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:22 AM IST

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The self reporting and reporting at college will be done from September 16 to September 20, 2022. The commencement of classwork will begin from September 19, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP ECET.

