CUHP Admission 2023: September 10 last date to apply for UG, PG courses

Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) will close down the registration window for admission process to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diploma and certificate programmes without common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 on September 10. Candidates can register online through the official website at cuhimachal.ac.in. CUHP Admission 2023: Registration Window Closes on Sept 10, Apply Now at cuhimachal.ac.in(File photo)

The first list of selected candidates will be released on September 12. Candidates can pay the fees till September 13.

CUHP Admission 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the General category/EWS/OBC (Creamy). For OBC category candidates the application fee is ₹400. The application fee is ₹200 for SC/ST/Divyang candidates.

CUHP Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at cuhimachal.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on “Notice regarding admission to UG, PG, PG Diploma and Certificate Programmes of Study (Non-CUET), Academic Session 2023-24 Click here to apply online (Last Date 10.09.2023)”

Register using your details and generate a password.

Login using your credentials and fill out the application form.

Make the online payment.

Download the application form for future reference.

