DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated rank list out, candidates can now reorder college, course preferences

Delhi University has issued a simulated rank list for the 2024-25 undergraduate admissions, indicating students' tentative course and college placements based on their entrance scores and preferences. Delhi University is offering admission to over 71,000 seats across more than 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). (Representative image/HT Archive)

The candidates can check their rank on their admission dashboard.

The candidates now have time till 11.59 pm on Monday, August 12 to change, add or delete their preferences on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal before the university releases the first allocation list for seats on August 16.

According to university officials, this is not the final list but is designed to help students assess the likelihood of being allocated to a specific programme.

This will change based on candidates' adjustments to their programme and college preferences.

Over 2.4 lakh applicants have registered for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The third phase of the admission process will begin on August 16 and will deal with seat allotment and admissions based on candidates' college-course preferences. Candidates can accept their seat by August 18. Colleges will verify and approve the admissions of students by August 20. The last date for online fee payment for the first admission round is August 21 (4.59 pm).

The first merit list for Delhi University undergraduate admissions is set to be released on August 16 at 5 pm.