IIT Kanpur launches e-Masters in cyber security, three other streams

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) on Thursday announced the launch of four new e-Masters programs to enable seamless remote learning during the pandemic.

To be conducted completely under online learning environment, the course content for all four e-Masters programs will also be provided online, said IIT-K officials.

The four programs are masters in communication systems, cybersecurity, power sector regulation, economics and management, and commodity markets and risk management. The programs can also be sponsored by corporates for their employees.

"The programs are expected to commence from mid-August, the admissions for which will take place in July. The details regarding eligibility, admission and fees will be announced soon,” said Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K.

“To remain relevant in evolving scenarios, professionals are required to continually upgrade their knowledge and keep up with the latest developments in diverse fields. It has, therefore, become imperative to provide access to a complete ecosystem of knowledge," he said while claiming that the courses will help employed personnel and also others from different backgrounds to enhance their skill sets and improve their employability.

“The program will also help people enhance their qualification by obtaining a formal degree in state-of-the-art areas,” he said.

While the candidates will have to complete a set of courses in a flexible time period, they will also attend two weeks of contact program involving lab sessions, demonstrations and lab visits. The curriculum designed aims to make professionals future-ready, his tweet reads.

The course in cyber security addresses the increasing need for securing information in the digital world. The demand for professionals trained in cybersecurity tools is expected to be more than 1 million in sectors such as defense, banking, retail, power, transportation, computing, and related fields.

The new e-master's in communication systems would arm working professionals with a comprehensive appreciation and knowledge of modern digital communications systems.

The e-Masters in power sector regulation, economics and management would be a multi-disciplinary program providing a conceptual understanding of power sector regulation from an engineering, economic and regulatory perspective covering electricity markets, regulatory process, etc.

The e-Masters in commodity markets and risk management will tap the growing demand for commodity derivatives specialists. The rising share of commodity derivatives trading and India’s rising role in global commodity markets requires trained experts to navigate the highs and lows to emerge successful.

Candidates enrolled in the program will have to complete a certain fixed number of courses in a flexible time period.