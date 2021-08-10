JNV Admission 2021: NVS begins registration process for Class 11, check details

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the registration process for JNV Admission 2021 for Class 11. The eligible students can apply for Class 11 admission against the vacant seats likely to be available in JNVs during the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS on nvsadmissionclasseleven.in. The last date to apply is till August 26, 2021.

As per the official notice, admission will be made on the basis of performance of students in Class X Board Examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board). The date of birth of the candidate is to be between June 1, 2003 to May 31, 2007. This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Admission of students will be made against available vacancies in Class-XI on the basis of marks secured by students in Class-X Board Exam during academic session 2020-21. After selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at State level. The selected students will be informed by the Principal of the concerned JNV by SMS/Speed post.

The newly admitted candidates will have to undergo medical check up by the Vidyalaya doctor. Students suffering from infectious disease/serious ailments shall not be admitted.