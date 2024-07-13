Karnataka DCET 2024: Registration deadline for first round seat allotment extended till July 15, details here

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, has extended the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024 option registration deadline for the first round of seat allotment till July 15. In an official notice published on the its website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, KEA informed that the decision to extend the deadline follows an interim order by the High Court. Karnataka DCET 2024: Registration deadline for first round seat allotment has been extended till July 15. (HT file image/for representation only)

As per the interim order, candidates of the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) have been made eligible for seat allotment. The document verification of NTTF candidates will be done on July 14, 2024, stated the notice. Candidates who clear the document verification process will be considered for the first round of seat allotment. The candidates are required to visit KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore with all original documents and two sets of photocopies.

The notice further stated that vocational diploma candidates who have applied for DCET 2024 will not be eligible for admission to vocational Second Year / Third Semester Engineering Courses if they do not submit a one-year service certificate.

The KEA said that such candidates need to attend get their documents verified and obtain a verification slip to be considered as Regular Diploma candidates. The candidates will then be allowed to register their options and be considered for the first round of seat allotment.

Furthermore, candidates seeking admission to the second year or third semester of engineering or architecture courses through DCET 2024 should submit an application to get their documents verified. The document verification will be held at KEA, Malleshwaram, Bangalore, on July 13, 2024, at 2 PM (reporting time is 1:45 PM) or on July 14, 2024, at 11 AM.

Candidates need to get all original documents and two sets of photocopies.

The KEA said that the revised schedule for further seat allotments will be published on the official website shortly.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.