Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling ends tomorrow at medical2024.mahacet.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2024 08:19 PM IST

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will end on November 25, 2024 at medical2024.mahacet.org. The direct link is given here.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the window for choice-filling for the Round 1 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on Monday, November 25, 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling process and are yet to fill their choices can do so on the official website at medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024, up to 11:59 PM.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will end on November 25, 2024 at medical2024.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will end on November 25, 2024 at medical2024.mahacet.org.

To fill in their choices, candidates will have to log in using their registered mobile number and password.

DIRECT LINK TO FILL CHOICES FOR MAHARASHTRA NEET PG ROUND 1 COUNSELLING 2024

As per the official schedule, the First Selection List or CAP 1 of NEET PG 2024 will be declared on November 28, 2024.

The physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents & requisite fees by dd/cheque/online mode at the allotted college will be done from November 29 to December 3, 2024, up to 5:30 PM.

The CAP Round 2 will begin on December 16 onwards.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Steps to Fill Choice

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill their choices:

  1. Visit the official website at medical2024.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link available on the home page.
  3. Enter your login credentials (registered mobile number and password)
  4. Fill in choices as per your preferences and submit.
  5. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

