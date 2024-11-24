Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling ends tomorrow at medical2024.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the window for choice-filling for the Round 1 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on Monday, November 25, 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling process and are yet to fill their choices can do so on the official website at medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024, up to 11:59 PM. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will end on November 25, 2024 at medical2024.mahacet.org.

To fill in their choices, candidates will have to log in using their registered mobile number and password.

As per the official schedule, the First Selection List or CAP 1 of NEET PG 2024 will be declared on November 28, 2024.

Also read: DUSU Results 2024: DU asks candidates to sign affidavit pledging to refrain from dhols, crackers, rallies post results

The physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents & requisite fees by dd/cheque/online mode at the allotted college will be done from November 29 to December 3, 2024, up to 5:30 PM.

The CAP Round 2 will begin on December 16 onwards.

Also read: Manipur to resume normal classes of schools from November 25 after weeklong shutdown

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Steps to Fill Choice

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill their choices:

Visit the official website at medical2024.mahacet.org Click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link available on the home page. Enter your login credentials (registered mobile number and password) Fill in choices as per your preferences and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: ICSE, ISC exam date sheet 2025 awaited, here’s how to download at cisce.org

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.