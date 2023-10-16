NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result out on mcc.nic.in, link here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced results of the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for this round for admission to MD, MS, diploma, MDS, PG DNB courses can check it on mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result out on mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission had invited feedback on any discrepancy till 4 pm today via email and now, the provisional result is considered final.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 04:00 P.M of 16.10.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” MCC said.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it added.

MCC has asked candidates to approach the allotted college or institute for admission purposes only after downloading allotment letters from its website.

Direct link to check NEET PG stray vacancy round results.

Here is the direct link to check the notification.

