SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Second round allotment list releasing today at samsodisha.gov.in, here's how to check

Higher Education Department, Odisha is scheduled to release the second round allotment results for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 on Sunday, June 22, 2025. When released, candidates who applied for the admission process will be able to check the second merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: The provisional allotment list for second round will be releasing today at samsodisha.gov.in. The steps to check is given here. (Screenshot/degree.samsodisha.gov.in)

As per the official website, the second round allotment of seats will be released at 7 PM today.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

Following this, the Selection of Slide/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS (Student's Account) portal will be allowed till June 25, 2025.

Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection) (Applicants who have chosen the Freeze option will only be required to report for admission) will be done from June 23, 2025 from 10 AM to June 25, 2025 till 5 PM.

Also read: Bengal School Edu dept starts process to verify applications from 'untainted' jobless teachers

The Provisional Allotment of Seats for Third/Final Round Selection will be published on July 1, 2025.

Also read: Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow at punjabpolice.gov.in, link here

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: How to check second round allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the second round allotment list:

1. Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the second round allotment list.

5. Download the allotment list.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SAMS Odisha.