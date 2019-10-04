e-paper
APPSC Forest Range Officers admit card 2019 released at ps.ap.gov.in

The online main examination for the recruitment of forest range officer will be conducted on October 22, 23 and 24, 2019.

Oct 04, 2019 13:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the Forest Range Officer recruitment main examination on October 3, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website at,ps.ap.gov.in.

The online main examination for the recruitment of forest range officer will be conducted on October 22, 23 and 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card for Forest range officer main examination.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Hall Tickets for Mains Examination Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service-Notification No.10/2018 are available for download,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 12:11 IST

