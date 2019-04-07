Bihar Board matric toppers set sights at UPSC civil services

For Sawan Raj Bharti, Bihar School Examination Board matric results has come as a “dream come true”.

A student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, Bharti (16) expected to figure at the top of the merit list and with a score of 486, out of 500, he has done it.

Bharti now aims to focus his energy on cracking the coveted Union Civil Services Examination. “I want to become an IAS officer for serving people. I will work hard to achieve my goal,” he says.

Born in farmer’s family, Bharti, a resident of Rajaun Bazar in Banka district, spent his childhood in penury. His father Onkar Bharti recalls how the meritorious boy had to carry out his initial schooling at a local school for want of resources. “In 2017, Sawan was selected for admission in Simultala,” he said.

“I had given him three tasks in life — keep yourself healthy, maintain high values and gain quality education. He has imbibed it,” Sawan’s father said, barely able to hide the pride of a doting parent, with his homemaker wife Shabnam Kumari on his side.

Young Sawan is all praise for his school, which according to him has experienced teachers and regular teaching hours. “It is modelled on Neterhat School, now a part of Jharkhand, and principal Dr Rajeev Ranjan takes special interest in the progress of each student. On our part, we put in required labour. The results are for everyone to see,” he says, acknowledging school’s role in laying the foundation stone for his career.

Ronit Raj, a resident of Seor village in Nawada district, has secured 96.60% to rank second in the merit list that has Sawan at the top with 97.25%.

Raj, son of a teacher, also nurses the ambition to make it to the all-India civil services, the 2019 results for which were incidentally declared by the UPSC only the previous day.

“I never took tuitions and relied solely on self-study. I believe it is the right way for building a solid foundation for bigger things. It brings the requisite clarity,” Raj said, reiterating his resolve for taking a shot at the civil services exam.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 08:29 IST