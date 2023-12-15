Board Exams Date 2024 Live: MPBSE, PSEB, RBSE timetables awaited, updates here
Board Exams Date 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on state board timetables, dates and other details.
Board Exams Date 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) and some other state boards Class 10, 12 timetables is awaited. The examination timetable will be available to all appearing candidates on the official websites of the respective boards.
CBSE, ICSE, ISC datesheets have already been released. CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on March 13, 2023; the Class 12 board exam will commence on February 15 and end on April 2, 2024.
Other than this, some state boards including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, UP Board, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have already released their timetables. Follow the blog for the latest updates on board exam dates, timetables and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 15, 2023 03:40 PM IST
UP board exam date 2024: Released
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the UP Board Exam 2024 timetable on December 7, 2023. The Class 10, and 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023.Dec 15, 2023 03:36 PM IST
Board exam date 2024: AP SSC dates out
AP SSC exam dates have been released. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th examination will begin on March 18 and will end on March 30, 2023. Read details hereDec 15, 2023 03:32 PM IST
Board Exam 2024: MPBSE datesheet awaited
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE datesheet for Class 10, 12 is awaited. When released the datesheet will be available to candidates on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.Share this article
-