CAT 2018 answer key released, here’s how to check

The answer keys of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 have been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) on its official website iimcat.ac.in

The exam was conducted on November 25, 2018 at over 370 centres across the country.

Tentative dates for its result declaration is second week of January 2019. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

Steps to check

Visit official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’

Enter your id and password

The answer key will be displayed on screen

Download and take print out of it for future use.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:36 IST