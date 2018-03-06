CBSE Board Exam 2018: What students across India said after Class 10 Hindi paper

Class 10 students and teachers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were generally happy after the Hindi examination on Tuesday. Most of them said the paper was easy and all questions were from the syllabus.

“Paper was easy and could be finished easily within time. I am expecting a decent score. All the questions were from the syllabus and the pattern was similar to the sample paper issued by the CBSE,” said Tejasvni, a Class 10 student at Evergreen Senior Secondary School, Vasundhara Enclave.

“I was nervous before the paper today as this is the first time in many years that I was going to attempt a full-syllabus paper. But the paper was very easy and if I could do well in the first paper then I am sure I can do well in others also,” said Yashika Agarwal, a Class 10 student at Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar.

Generally there were smiles on the faces of students who appeared in CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper in Dehradun on Tuesday. Manisha, a Class 10 student of SGRR Race Course, said: “The question paper was easy and not lengthy. I hope to score full marks.”

Tanya, a student of Drona’s International School, said, “After the lengthy question paper of Class 12 English, I thought that we will also get a similar question paper. But, thankfully the difficulty level of the paper wasn’t high.”

Patna student Pooja Kumari also found Class 10 Hindi paper simple. “I had prepared a lot for the examination but the questions were too simple. The literature part was a bit time taking but other sections were easy,” said Pooja Kumari, of St Karen’s High School.

Most of the candidates who took the Hindi paper in Patna said the paper was easier than expected because the papers were a bit tough last year.

Students and teachers at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad also agreed that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 10 Hindi question paper was easy and as expected.

“The question paper was easy and in accordance with what was taught to us. Word limit helped me manage my time,” said Pranjal Srivastava of Gangagurukulam school.

“I answered all the questions and the pattern of question paper was familiar to me as a similar question paper was made available to us in the pre-board exams,” Apurwa Upadhya, a student at the same school, said.

Class 10 students appearing for CBSE board exams check their seat allocation outside an examination center in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

Teachers’ response

The response from the teachers was also positive, and they were generally happy with the CBSE Class 10 Hindi question paper on Tuesday.

Monika Bhardwaj, who teaches Hindi at Sprigdales School, Pusa Road, New Delhi, said the paper was encouraging for students. “It is a good thing that the first paper was easy because that will give students confidence to appear in the (rest of the) board exams. All the questions were from within the syllabus. The writing section had some difficult Hindi words but anyone who has studied well could understand it,” she said.

Dinesh Barthwal, vice principal Doon International School in Dehradun, said, “The students were happy after attempting the first written board exams, and are looking forward to other exams in the coming days.”

In Patna, teachers said that the questions asked were straight and easier than expected. “I saw the question paper and it was easy enough even for an average student to answer. Last year, the questions of Course- B was tough and tricky but this year, the difficulty level was much lower. The students were happy and satisfied,” said Stella Paul Shah, teacher of Hindi subject at Notre Dame Academy.

UP teacher Anshul Tripathi, who teaches Hindi at Gangagurukulam School, found the question paper good for candidates to answer. “The question paper was in accordance with the prescribed format ... The students were for the first time given word limit for some questions which made them write answers in requisite proportions,” Tripathi said. Sudha Srivastava, another Hindi teacher in the same school, said the question paper was easy for students who had prepared properly for the exam. “Questions including unseen passages, unseen poetry, creative writing questions like application writing and advertisement writing besides essay writing and long answers were asked in adequate proportion,” she added.

A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for Class 10 examination and it will be conducted at 4,453 centers across India and 78 centers outside India. The students will sit for English paper on March 12. The class 10 exams will end on April 4 and the Class 12 exams will end on April 13.

(With inputs from Heena Kausar in New Delhi, Nihi Sharma in Dehradun, Nandini in Patna and Kenneth John in Allahabad)