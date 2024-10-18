ADRE 2024: Last date to raise objections against grade 3 answer key for graduate, HSLC driver posts

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will close the objection window for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 3 answer key today, October 18. Candidates who took the test on September 29 and want to raise objections against the provisional answer keys can do so using the link at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. ADRE grade 3 answer key objection window for graduate, HSLC driver posts closes today (HT file)

A fee of ₹500 has to be paid for each objection raised. If an objection is found valid, the commission will refund the fee.

on October 18. Candidates who appeared for the graduate and HSLC driver examination on September 29 can send their feedback to the commission at slrcg3.sebaonline.org on the payment of ₹500 per question.

Along with the objections, candidates must share proper justifications. Objections submitted without justification will be treated as null and void.

Question papers of the September 29 examination are also available on the official website.

The answer keys for the HSSLC level examination were released previously and the objection window has been closed.

Subject experts will review the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The ADRE grade 3 result will be prepared and declared using the final asnwer key.

The commission will announce category/post-wise cut-off marks along with the result.

The grade 4 direct recruitment examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts is scheduled for October 27. The test will be held in two shifts.

The first shift is for HSLC and HSLC with ITI posts, which will take place from 9 am to 11:30 am while the Class 8 level test will take place in the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

ADRE grade 4 admit cards have been released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org.