Gujarat: GPSC class I, II prelims answer key out; download now

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer keys of the preliminary exam held on December 26 for selection to Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. The GPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

<strong>GPSC answer key</strong>

Candidates can raise objections against the GPSC answer key. The link for online objection system will start from December 27, 6 pm onwards. Candidates can challenge the answer key till January 3, 2022.

“Question wise suggestion to be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” the GPSC has informed candidates.

“Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed,” the GPSC has also informed candidates.