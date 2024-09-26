HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024: Admit card for primary teacher exam out at hssc.gov.in, direct link here

HSSC Admit Card 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released admit cards for the written examination/skill test for Primary Teacher (Mewat Cadre) examination. Candidates can now download the HSSC PRT admit card from the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. HSSC admit card 2024 released for PRT posts (hssc.gov.in, screenshot)

As per the recent notification, the examination is scheduled to take place on September 28, in the evening session, from 3:45 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit cards using login ID and password.

HSSC admit card 2024: Direct link to download PRT hall ticket

The recruitment drive is being held for 1,456 group C teacher vacancies.

The commission has decided to do away with the weightage of socio-economic marks as per high court order, and the written test will be held for 95 marks.

All questions asked in the exam will be compulsory. The question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi).

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. There will be 100 questions in the test, each carrying 0.95 marks.

Candidates must answer each question and for not marking any options given for a question, 0.95 marks will be deducted. This means if a candidate does not know the answer to a question, s/he must mark the fifth option.

Five extra minutes will be given to mark the fifth option. The total time allowed for the paper will be 105 minutes.

If a candidate is found to indulge in any malpractice during the conduct of the examination or thereafter, his/her candidature for this examination will be cancelled and s/he will be debarred from the examinations held by the commission for 2 to 5 years, depending on the nature of the offence committed.

How to download HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024?