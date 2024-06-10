IISER Aptitude Test, IAT 2024 answer key released on iiseradmission.in; direct link and how to check

IISER IAT Answer Key 2024: The Indian Institutes of Scientific Education and Research (IISERs) have released the answer key of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2024). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key from iiseradmission.in. The direct link and other details are given below. IISER IAT 2024 answer key released (HT file)

As per the schedule, students' responses will be uploaded on June 12. After that, a portal for filing objections, if any will be provided up to June 14. The final answer key will be displayed on June 21.

Check the IISER IAT provisional answer key

In the provisional key, option (a) is the correct answer for all the questions in all the subjects.

IAT 2024 was conducted as a computer-based test on June 9 in various centres across India.

Exam pattern

In the exam, there were 60 questions, of which 15 each were from Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. All questions were multiple-choice with only one correct answer. The total time allotted to attempt the exam was 180 minutes or three hours.

Marking scheme

For each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded 4 marks and for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.

Thus, the total marks in IAT 2024 was 240.

“The total marks obtained by a candidate out of 240 will be considered for preparing the Rank List. Not every candidate appearing in IAT 2024 will be awarded a rank. The rank cut-off will be announced at an appropriate time. Further, getting a rank does not guarantee offer/admission to an IISER,” an official statement read.

What is the use of IISER IAT 2024?

The IISER Aptitude Test or IAT scores are used for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS integrated dual degree) programmes offered by the IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The exam scores are also used for admission to the four-year BS in Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal.