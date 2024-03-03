JEE Main 2024 session 2 application deadline extended till March 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024. Candidates can now apply for the test up to March 4 on jeemain.nta.ac.in. The application window will close at 10:50 pm and the fee payment window at 11:50 pm. JEE Main 2024 session 2 application deadline extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application form correction facility will be available from March 6 to 7, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The release dates of advance city intimation slip, admit cards and declaration of results will be announced later.

During this extended window, both fresh candidates – those who did not apply for JEE Mains 2024 session 1 – and existing candidates – those who had applied for session 1 – can submit their forms.

“Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying/correction for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2,” the NTA said in its notification.

The first session of JEE Main 2024 was held in January-February, and results of the paper 1 have been announced. Paper 2 results are awaited.

NTA did not announce all India ranks along with session 1 results, as it will be prepared after the second session. In the case of candidates who take both sessions of the examination, their best score out of the two will be considered during the preparation of the AIR list.

The second session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled for April 4 to 15.