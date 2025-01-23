Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check schedule and admit card when out

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Jan 23, 2025 4:27 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level exam schedule to be out on official RRB websites. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam schedule of RRB NTPC when released (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam schedule of RRB NTPC when released (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 on its official website. When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. ...Read More

    Selection process:

    The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts and for graduate-level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

    Recruitment details:

    RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level.

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21, 2024, and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 23, 2025 4:27 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Selection process for graduate posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: For graduate-level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

    Jan 23, 2025 4:25 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Selection process for undergraduate posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts

    Jan 23, 2025 4:22 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Website to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Jan 23, 2025 4:19 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Update on the release of the exam dates

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 on its official website.

    Jan 23, 2025 4:16 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Total number of vacancies

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive

    Jan 23, 2025 4:13 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Vacancy break up

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: 8,113 posts will be for graduate-level and 3,445 posts for undergraduate-level

    Jan 23, 2025 4:11 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the exam

    Open the NTPC UG or NTPC graduate-level exam schedule download link

    Download the PDF and check exam dates

    Jan 23, 2025 4:07 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: About the registration process for undergraduate-level posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21, 2024, and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Jan 23, 2025 4:04 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: About the registration process for graduate-level posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Jan 23, 2025 4:02 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Recruitment details

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level.

    Jan 23, 2025 3:57 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Selection Process explained

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts and for graduate-level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

    Jan 23, 2025 3:55 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Jan 23, 2025 3:51 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Latest update

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 on its official website.

    News education competitive exams RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check schedule and admit card when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes