RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to check schedule and admit card when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 on its official website. When released, the UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. ...Read More
Selection process:
The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable for undergraduate posts and for graduate-level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.
Recruitment details:
RRB will fill 11558 posts through the NTPC recruitment drive, 8,113 of which will be graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level.
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21, 2024, and concluded on October 20, 2024.
