SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Tentative vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, 25487 posts to be filled
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 tentative vacancies list has been released. A total of 25487 posts will be filled through this exam.
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who want to appear for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can check the vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
As per the tentative vacancies list, 25487 vacancies will be filled out of which 616 for BSF, 14595 for CISF, 5490 for CRPF, 1764 for SSB, 1293 for ITBP, 1706 for AR and 23 for SSF.
SSC Constable GD Exam 2026: Registration begins at ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here
The registration process is ongoing and the last date to apply is December 31, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is January 1, 2026. The correction window will open on January 8 and will close on January 10, 2026.
All those candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University as on or before the cut-off date i.e., 01-01-2026.
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on login link and register yourself.
3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
4. Make the payment of application fee.
5. Click on submit and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or RuPay Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
