TNTET 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Download Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards now

TNTET 2025 hall ticket out: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has released the Hall Ticket for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates who have applied for TNTET Paper I and Paper II can now download their admit cards from the official websites — trb.tn.gov.in or trb1.ucanapply.com/login The TNTET Paper I will be conducted on November 15, 2025, and TNTET Paper II will be held on November 16, 2025. (Santosh Kumar/HT File)

To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their User ID and Password. The hall tickets are available for download from November 3, 2025, onwards.

The TNTET Paper I will be conducted on November 15, 2025, and TNTET Paper II will be held on November 16, 2025. Both exams will be conducted in OMR-based mode across Tamil Nadu.

TRB has clearly stated that candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam only if they bring the hall ticket to the exam centre. They must follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

The Board has also clarified that issuing the hall ticket is provisional and does not guarantee eligibility for recruitment. TRB reserves the right to reject any application or reschedule, postpone, or cancel the examination if necessary.

For updates and important instructions, candidates are advised to visit the official TRB website — trb.tn.gov.in