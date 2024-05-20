TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today at edcet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be releasing TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 on May 20, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

The entrance examination will be conducted on May 23, 2024. The TS EdCET exam will be conducted in two sessions- first session will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The common entrance test will be of objective type (multiple choices) examination. Each question carries one mark and test is conducted for total 150 marks. The question paper will be in English-Telugu and English-Urdu only. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to apply

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test for all the candidates (other than SC/ ST) shall be 25% of the aggregate marks (i.e. rounded off to 38 marks). The candidates belonging to SC/ST communities shall secure the minimum qualifying marks of 25% marks. However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for ranking. Candidates will be ranked the order of merit on the basis of marks obtained in TS Ed.CET-2024 through online examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EdCET.