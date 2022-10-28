TS ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result out at tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28. candidates can check the TS ICET provisional allotment result on the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

Direct link to check final phase result

The self-reporting and tuition payment period is scheduled to last from October 28 to October 30, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: How to check final phase seat allotment result

Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the candidates log in

Select the college and click on submit

The TS ICET counselling 2022 provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.