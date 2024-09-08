UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional keys for Aug 27-Sept 4 exams awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live: Answer keys for first three days released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released provisional answer keys for the UGC NET examination held on August 21, 22 and 23. Answer keys for papers which were held between August 27 and September 4 are expected to be released soon. Candidates will get their answer keys, recorded responses and question papers of the examination on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key have the option to challenge it on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer Key will be revised accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, the result of the UGC NET examination will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge, the NTA said.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET answer key.