UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here
UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024 registration process ends today, January 9, 2024. The direct link is given here.
Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and Combined Defence Service I can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and 457 posts in Combined Defence Service.
Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA and UPSC CDS
UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: How to apply
To apply online for both examinations, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the Active Examination link available on the home page.
- Click on UPSC NDA or UPSC CDS link available on the page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.
- Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹200/- for candidates who want to apply for CDS and ₹100/- for candidates who want to apply for NDA & NA. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.