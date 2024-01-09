close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 11:24 AM IST

UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024 registration process ends today, January 9, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and Combined Defence Service I can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here (HT file)
UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here (HT file)

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and 457 posts in Combined Defence Service.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA and UPSC CDS 

UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: How to apply

To apply online for both examinations, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the Active Examination link available on the home page.
  • Click on UPSC NDA or UPSC CDS link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 200/- for candidates who want to apply for CDS and 100/- for candidates who want to apply for NDA & NA. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out