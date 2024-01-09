Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and Combined Defence Service I can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here (HT file)

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy I and 457 posts in Combined Defence Service.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA and UPSC CDS

UPSC NDA & NA I, CDS I 2024: How to apply

To apply online for both examinations, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the Active Examination link available on the home page.

Click on UPSC NDA or UPSC CDS link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹200/- for candidates who want to apply for CDS and ₹100/- for candidates who want to apply for NDA & NA. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.