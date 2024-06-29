UPSC Prelims Results 2024: Here is how to download the Civil Services results when released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is expected to soon release the results of the Civil Service (Preliminary) Examinations 2024. When declared, candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSCUPSC Prelims Results 2024: How to download when released at upsc.gov.in. (HT file image)

Notably, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was held on June 16 across the country at various exam centres. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks.

As per past trends, the results are expected to be out in July. In 2023, the UPSC CSE Results were out on June 12, while the exam was conducted on May 26.

Those who qualify in the Civil Services preliminary examinations will proceed to the next and crucial phase, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, and eventually to the Interview or Personality Test round.

The UPSC had earlier stated that it would draw a list of candidates to be qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 20 onwards, as per the UPSC calendar.

Through the UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments will be filled. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Here’s how to download UPSC CSE Prelims results 2024 when released: