WB Police answer key 2023 out for Constable/Lady Constable posts at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the provisional answer key of the Constables/Lady Constables recruitment exam 2022 on August 2. Candidates can check the answer keys for Constables/Lady Constables posts on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. WB Police answer key 2023 out for Constable/Lady Constable posts at wbpolice.gov.in

Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 was held on June 4.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 07 (seven) days from 02.08.2023”, reads the official notification.

WB Police answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on “Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.