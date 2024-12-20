XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: Xavier Aptitude Test hall tickets to be released today, here's how to download

XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: XAT 2025 admit card will be released today at xatonline.in, live updates. (HT file)

XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: XLRI - Xavier School of Management will be releasing XAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, December 20, 2024. When released, candidates who are taking the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 will be able to check and download their respective hall tickets on the official website of XAT 2025 at xatonline.in.

Notably, as per the official schedule, the XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025 across the country at various cities. This year 34 new test cities have been added.

XAT 2025 will comprise two parts. Part I sections will include topics like Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). Whereas Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

How to download XAT 2025 admit card when released:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in. On the home page, click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link. Enter your login credentials and submit. Your XAT admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

