XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: Xavier Aptitude Test hall tickets to be released today, here's how to download
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live Updates: XLRI - Xavier School of Management will be releasing XAT Admit Card 2025 on Friday, December 20, 2024. When released, candidates who are taking the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 will be able to check and download their respective hall tickets on the official website of XAT 2025 at xatonline.in....Read More
Notably, as per the official schedule, the XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025 across the country at various cities. This year 34 new test cities have been added.
XAT 2025 will comprise two parts. Part I sections will include topics like Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI). Whereas Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).
How to download XAT 2025 admit card when released:
- Visit the official website at xatonline.in.
- On the home page, click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link.
- Enter your login credentials and submit.
- Your XAT admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on XAT 2025 admit card and more.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Exam dates
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Following are the important dates of exam
Registration began on July 15, 2024.
Admit card scheduled for December 20, 2024.
XAT 2025 exam on January 5, 2025.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: What's next after admit card?
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be appearing for the exam on January 5, 2025.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Number of questions for Part 2
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: In Part 2, 20 questions will be added for General Knowledge (GK).
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Hall ticket status
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: So far, the hall tickets have not been released.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Direct link to download will be shared here
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: When released, the direct link to download the hall tickets will be shared here.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Newly added exam venues
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: The newly added exam venues include Anantapur, Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur, Mehsana, Baddi, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Hazaribagh, Hisar, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kurukshetra, Shimla, Ajmer, Balasore, Bikaner, Dhenkanal, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Nanded, Patiala, Sikar, Ujjain, Karimnagar, Salem, Vellore, Aligarh, Bareilly, Haldwani, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Kalyani.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Questions to expect in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: 26 questions will be asked in Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR) section.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: What is the official website of XAT 2025?
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: The official website for XAT 2025 is xatonline.in.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know about exam pattern
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: XAT 2025 will comprise two parts.
Part I sections will include topics like Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI).
Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: New exam cities added this year
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: This year, 34 new test cities have been added for the examination.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: When will exam be conducted?
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: The XAT 2025 exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: When did registration begin?
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: The registration for XAT 2025 commenced on July 15, 2024.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: How to download admit card when out
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket:
Visit the official website at xatonline.in.
On the home page, click on XAT Admit Card 2025 link.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Your XAT admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: What is the schedule of admit card release date
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: As per the official schedule, the XAT 2025 admit cards is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: Where will hall tickets be released?
XAT 2025 Admit Card News Live: The XAT 2025 hall tickets will be released at xatonline.in.