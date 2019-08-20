CSIR UGC- NET Cutoff for June 2019 released, check subject- wise cutoff here

education

Candidates can check the subject- wise cutoff online at its official website. The subjects include chemical sciences, earth sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

CSIR NET Result has already been declared on August 14. A total of 3,690 candidates have qualified for Lectureship and 2,150 candidates were declared eligible for availing the Junior Research Fellowship from CSIR. Candidates can now check the cutoff.

The total marks for the CSIR NET exam was 200.

“Ranks are allotted first to all successful candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship as per the merit list of JRF and then the candidates are distributed between CSIR and UGC in the ratio of number of fellowships shared between these two for each subject except Bachelor’s degree holder’s who are allocated to CSIR,” the notice reads.

