Delhi CM discusses employment ideas with CII

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss issues of Delhi’s development and economic progress.

The CII shared its interest in working with the Delhi government in creating a Knowledge Centre in Delhi, and Kejriwal said he would be happy to support such a program.

“Kejriwal expressed his concern over the growing unemployment in the country and asked the CII to support the government in developing programs to boost employment and generate jobs for Delhi’s youth. The CII expressed its interest in collaborating with the new Skills and Entrepreneurship University announced by the Delhi government last week,” the statement added.

The Chief Minister said that the CII can help the government identify key industries that the new university can design course for. The CII will work with the government to develop and design courses for the new university to ensure that all students graduating from the university will be employable.

The CII delegation also shared with the Chief Minister that their industry body was keen on collaborating with the Delhi government towards improving Delhi’s cleanliness.

“The Chief Minister urged them to present him with a plan for cleaning the city with timelines for the execution,” the government said in a statement.

He said that the government was very keen on developing a cleaner city for the residents for which the government is looking for ideas. He told the delegation that his government would implement a workable solution that the CII presents to the government.

