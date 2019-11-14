Delhi Nursery Admission: Forms available from November 29

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:25 IST

The Nursery admissions for open seats in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2020-21, will begin from November 29, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

The DoE said the schools will have to upload the criteria and point on the website by November 28 and the forms will be made available from November 29, also the date for commencement of admission process.

“Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional,” the DoE circular said.

It also said that all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability.

The last date of submission of application forms in schools will be December 27 and the first list will be out on January 24, 2020.

“On February 12, 2020 the second list will be out. March 16, 2020, will be the date for closure of admission process, the circular said.

“The draw of lots (if any), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots,” the circular added.

It also said that no private unaided recognized schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/ free ship category students manually.

“The department shall conduct computerised draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG Category Students in all the private unaided recognized schools and the free ship category students in all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by the DoE,” it added.