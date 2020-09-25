Demand to fill unreserved posts with SC candidates: Violent protests continue in Dungarpur, around 30 arrested

education

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:48 IST

A petrol pump was vandalized and several vehicles were damaged by the agitators in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, where tension continued to prevail for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Hundreds of tribal youth, who were protesting for jobs atop a hill, flocked on to NH-8 on Thursday and blocked the traffic. Thereafter, incidents of stone-pelting, arson, vandalising have been reported. Over a dozen policemen have been injured and senior officials have reached the spot.

A stretch of the highway is still under the control of the unruly mob from the tribal community, who are demanding filling up of 1167 unreserved teachers’ posts with SC candidates.

“The highway is still blocked and efforts are on to restore law and order. The police have arrested around 30 people,” said Kana Ram, Dungarpur, district Collector.

Appealing the agitators to maintain law and order, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “The violent protests in Dungarpur are unfortunate. The constitutional right to protest should be exercised, there should be peaceful demonstrations but no one has the right to take the law in hand. I appeal to all protestors to cooperate in maintaining law and order.”

The police are using mild force to disburse the agitators. A delegation of senior leaders was sent for dialogue but administrations attempt aren’t proving successful. Meanwhile, a delegation of elected representatives is meeting the CM this evening.

Adequate force has been deployed along with senior administrative and police officials on the spot. Sources claim that the situation has worsened from Thursday. The administration has also suspended internet services in the area.

On Thursday, the protesting ST candidates of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 (REET) pelted stones on police party, torched at least 7-8 vehicles including a police van. Inspector General of Police, Udaipur Range, Binita Thakur said, “The candidates were protesting on the hillock of Kakri Dongri, but on Thursday they suddenly came down on the highway and started burning vehicles. The protestors start climbing on the hill when police approaches and from there they pelt stones. Few police officers have also received injuries.”

BTP MLA from Chorasi (Dungarpur) Rajkumar Roat said peaceful protest was going on for the last 18 days. The government had also scheduled a meeting on September 14 but was cancelled. Then it was rescheduled on September 24 but was again cancelled - somehow the cancellation letter got viral and people went aggressive. Around 30% of the people came down to the highway but the police charged on them, then the rest too joined. He said arson and stone-pelting happened, but unfortunately both police and youth worked similarly. The police set fire their bikes and even entered forcefully inside homes from Bicchiwada to Kherwada, and damaged their properties. Around 40-50 people have been arrested and villagers are resented. “The BTP had submitted the demand for filling the vacant posts and the CM had agreed, when we extended our support in Rajya Sabha polls. This agitation is ongoing since December 2019, the government should not have taken it lightly. Whatever happened is unfortunate,” he said.