BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 33320 posts at bpsc.bih.gov.in, direct link here
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration process will end today, October 26, 2026. The direct link to apply is given here.
Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 on October 26, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
All those candidates who want to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria before starting the registration process.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.
2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of the application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
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The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode: Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.
The number of vacancies has increased from 32388 to 33320 after including a total of 493 posts of school teachers in secondary schools and a total of 439 vacant posts of school teachers in higher secondary schools.
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If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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