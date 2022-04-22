ESIC UDC Phase 2 (Main) admit cards released on esic.nic.in, download link here

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released admit cards for the ESIC UDC phase 2 exam, 2022. The admit cards can be downloaded using the link given on esic.nic.in.

The ESIC UDC Main exam 2022 for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 30.

Candidates can login with their application number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the admit cards.

The phase 2 exam will be on four subjects for a total of 200 marks. Each subject – General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension – will have 50 questions carrying one mark each.

Information handout for phase 2 exam.

Result of the phase 1 or preliminary examination was announced earlier this month.

The examination was conducted on March 19, 2022. A total 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam.

