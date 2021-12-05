Home / Education / Employment News / HAL, Lucknow invites applications for graduate, diploma apprenticeship
HAL, Lucknow invites applications for graduate, diploma apprenticeship

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), accessories division, Lucknow has invited applications till December 18 to recruit graduate and diploma apprentices.
HAL, Lucknow invites applications for graduate, diploma apprenticeship
Published on Dec 05, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), accessories division, Lucknow has invited applications to recruit graduate and diploma apprentices. Candidates can apply on or before December 18. Candidates can apply at the official website mhrdnats.gov.in.

Job details

Candidates applying for graduate apprenticeship need to have BE, BTech in mechanical, electrical, civil and computer science and IT engineering branches in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Candidates applying for diploma apprenticeship need to have diploma in mechanical, electrical, electronics, civil, instrumentation, computer science/ IT engineering and modern office management and secretarial practice in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Candidates appearing for final exam or those awaiting result are not eligible, HAL has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit of consolidated marks percentage in BTech and Diploma.

apprentice recruitment drive
