Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iitr.ac.in. IIT Roorkee recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts till Aug 30

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 vacancies of which 31 vacancies are for the Group A post and 47 vacancies are for the Group C posts.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for unreserved categories and ₹400 for OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/PWD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

