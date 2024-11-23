JKSSB to recruit 669 Sub Inspectors for Jammu and Kashmir Police, notification here

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the official notification for 669 Sub Inspector vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The application window will open on December 3 at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB to recruit 669 Sub Inspectors for Jammu and Kashmir Police

The application deadline for JK Police SI recruitment 2024 is January 2, 2025.

Also read: JKSSB releases exam dates for Police Constables, Jr. Steno., Steno Typist and other posts at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Domicile: The applicants must be domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They must have a certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025 to prove this claim.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18-28 years, except for in service personnel. For them, the age limit is 18-30 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2024.

Education: The applicants need a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

In addition to these, they must also meet physical standard requirements, which can be viewed in the notification.

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link and important instructions

Check the JK Police SI recruitment notification here.

The application fee is ₹700 except for SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS category candidates. For these categories, the application fee is ₹600.

The date, centre and syllabus for the examination will be announced later.

There are three stages in the selection process – written examination, physical standard test and physical endurance test.

The written examination will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. The paper will be set in English only.

Also read: UP Police Constable result announced

There will be negative marking in the written examination. One fourth (¼ th) of the total marks allotted for a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) ‘C’ certificate holders will get 5 per cent bonus marks. NCC ‘B’ certificate holders are eligible for 3 per cent bonus marks and NCC ‘A’ certificate holders are eligible for 2 per cent bonus marks.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the JKSSB.