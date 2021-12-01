North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota

North Central Railway, RRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC, Prayagraj on rrcpryj.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization.

Candidates willing to apply for more than one category should fill/tick the respective category number while applying. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

For GP 1900/2000: Candidate should have minimum qualification of Intermediate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized board.

For Technical Posts: Candidates shall be passed Act Apprentice/ ITI. The certificate of Act Apprentice/ ITI must be approved by SCVT/NCVT.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of trails and assessment of sports achievements. The candidates who are found fit in trials will only be considered for next stage of recruitment process. The recruitment process will be finalized by the HQ office.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- with a provision for refunding ₹400/- to those who actually appear in the trial examination. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PWDs/ Women candidates and EWS category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees.