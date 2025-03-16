RPSC EO/RO Admit Card 2025 today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check important instructions and steps to download when out

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the RPSC EO/RO Admit Cards 2025 on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class-IV Examination 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC EO/RO Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be out on March 16, 2025, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check steps to download hall tickets.

Alternatively, candidates can also download their admit cards by logging into the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Notably, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2025 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to fill in the fifth option of the OMR answer sheet.

The commission said in an official notice that candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

As such, candidates are required to be present at the examination center well before the scheduled time on the day of the exam so security check and identification work can be completed on time.

Important documents to be carried:

On the day of the exam, candidates are required to carry the following documents:

Updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print). If the photo on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear, then other original photo identity card like Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card containing the colored and latest clear photo of the candidate should be carried. Only the latest clear coloured photograph should be pasted on the admit card.

RPSC EO/RO Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, RPSC has cautioned candidates appearing in the examination to not to get misled by any broker, mediator, social worker or criminals who promise to provide help in the examination in exchange of money.

The commission, in this regard, asked candidates to report such persons along with proof via the telephone number of the investigating agency and commission control room. Candidates can call on 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255 to report such instances.

Furthermore, if any candidate is caught resorting to unfair means, he/she may be punished with life imprisonment, fined ₹10 crore, and get his/her movable and immovable property confiscated.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.