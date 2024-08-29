RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 7951 Junior Engineer, other vacancies

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration process for the Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) vacancies today, August 29. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts under employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 on rrbapply.gov.in. RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today (rrbapply.gov.in, screenshot)

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Of the 7,951 vacancies to be filled through RRB JE 2024, 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur. The other 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

On August 30, the application form correction window for this recruitment drive will open. Candidates will have time till September 8 to make any required change(s) in their forms.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Age limit and eligibility criteria

Candidates who are at least 18 years old and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2024 are eligible to apply for these posts.

A candidate can submit only one form, even if s/he is applying for multiple posts. Further, a candidate is allowed to apply under only one RRB.

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification here for more details.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Selection process, application fee

The RRB will hold a two-stage computer-based test (CBT) to shortlist candidates. This will be followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

In the computer-based test, there will be 1/3rd negative marking.

The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Ex-Servicemen and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.

For all others, the fee is ₹500.

RRB said that those who appear in the first CBT will be refunded a part of this application fee after the deduction of bank charges.

For further details, candidates should visit the official websites of their respective RRBs.